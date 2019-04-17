Houston’s popular dog fest, ‘Puppies for Breakfast,’ comes to Market Square Park this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sit. Speak. Sip! Pet parents are bringing their canine companions to Market Square Park for the eighth annual Puppies for Breakfast dog festival this weekend.

Among the largest dog festivals in the nation, the event is a chance for dog owners to check out a whole pack of pet vendors— and of course, plenty of food trucks and possibly sip a mimosa!

Maggie met up with the festival's founder, Hector Garcia, for a sneak peak of the event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It all goes down April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.