The Art Spot: Briscoe Elementary students present four little elephants

Posted 6:44 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, April 17, 2019

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

Fifth graders Innes Ortega, Kelly Gutierrez, Hailey Hernandez  and Mia Esquivel are the creators of our latest art feature— four little elephants crafted from clay! The young artists pulled inspiration from various muses including their favorite childhood shows, the beautiful blue sky, abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky and YouTube.

Each elephant is beautiful in its own unique way. Great work, students!

