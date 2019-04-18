Heavy storms move through Houston area causing minor damage in some neighborhoods

Posted 1:03 PM, April 18, 2019

Houston residents were met with major weather conditions Thursday morning as heavy storms moved across the area, causing major traffic and light damage in some neighborhoods. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter reports from the Liberty area.

