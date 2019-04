Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at Briscoe Elementary in Houston ISD.

Fourth grader Miguel Madrigal, 10, is the creator of this latest feature, which is untitled. The young artist said he doesn't have specific reason for why he loves art— he just does!

Nice job, Miguel!