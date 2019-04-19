Congressman Al Green makes third cry for Trump’s impeachment after Mueller report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congressman Al Green said it twice before, and now he's saying it again.

He doesn't think President Donald Trump is fit for his position.

Green held a press conference at his office Thursday afternoon to share his thoughts. He said he thinks Robert Mueller did his job with the report, and now, he says it is Congress’ turn to act. If impeachment is not brought to the floor by the judiciary committee, Green said he will do it himself.

He has called for Trump’s impeachment twice before for quote “bigotry and for policy immenating from the presidency.” He added he knows many people believe impeaching the president will only make the situation worse, but he says the “moral imperative” for a president to not be above the law is more important.

“Out of love for country and respect for the constitution, and a belief that no one including the president of the United States is above the law. I took to the floor of the House of Representatives and I called for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America. Where I stood then, I stand now.”