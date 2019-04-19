Houston’s Poppin’ Off gourmet popcorn to open first-ever store front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Popcorn lovers, rejoice! While it's hard to beat the traditional popcorn taste— a dash of salt and a heavy splash of butter— a local gourmet popcorn business is bringing this classic movie treat to the next level.

Poppin' Off popcorn owner Michelle Deselle and her daughter Sydney talk to Morning Dose about the company's interesting flavors and the surprising back story of how a woman who hated even the smell of popcorn came to create one of Houston's most poppin' small businesses.

Poppin' Off will be opening its first store front May 19.