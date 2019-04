Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, the cool spring breeze is nice, but some of us are eager to heat things up— especially on the grill! Managing Partner and Grill Master Amelia Richie of Longhorn Steakhouse joins us on Morning Dose with tips for cooking the perfect steak using a flattop grill.

Richie introduces viewers to the best cocktail pairings available at the popular steakhouse. Plus, we enjoy enjoy a few traditional steak side dishes such as macaroni, broccoli and asparagus.