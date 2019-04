Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April has arrived, and nothing makes us think springtime like GREEN! Morning Dose springs into a well of financial knowledge in recognition of National Financial Literacy Month with the emeritus president of Wealth Development Strategies and "Real Lives. Real Money. The Road Back to Prosperity" author Cheryl D. Creuzot.

In the book, Creuzot takes an in-depth look at the money moves that will help you accomplish real wealth and financial stability with testimonies from everyday people.