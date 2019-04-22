Celebrity spring fashion trends without breaking the bank

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert Angela Willoughby shares celebrity spring fashion trends that won't break the bank with Morning Dose.
Here's a list of the items featured in this fashion segment and where to find them!
Spring Closet Must-Haves:
- Short polka dot romper, Zara, $39.90
- Monochrome beige lace adjustable strap camisole top, H&M, $24.99
- Beige flat front ankle length pants, H&M, $14.99
- Rose smoke blazer, J.C. Penney, for $70
- Yellow spaghetti strap long maxi dress, Forever 21, $29.90
Spring accessories:
- Bucket hat, Urban Outfitters, $24
- Quay Australia sunglasses, All In, $60
- Sparkling fringe drip earrings, New York & Company, $14.99
- Micro-sutton bag, MZ Wallace, $165