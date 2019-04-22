Celebrity spring fashion trends without breaking the bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert Angela Willoughby shares celebrity spring fashion trends that won't break the bank with Morning Dose.

Here's a list of the items featured in this fashion segment and where to find them!

Spring Closet Must-Haves:

Short polka dot romper, Zara, $39.90

Monochrome beige lace adjustable strap camisole top, H&M, $24.99

Beige flat front ankle length pants, H&M, $14.99

Rose smoke blazer, J.C. Penney, for $70

Yellow spaghetti strap long maxi dress, Forever 21, $29.90

Spring accessories: