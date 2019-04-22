Celebrity spring fashion trends without breaking the bank

Posted 10:36 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, April 22, 2019

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle expert Angela Willoughby shares celebrity spring fashion trends that won't break the bank with Morning Dose.

Here's a list of the items featured in this fashion segment and where to find them!

Spring Closet Must-Haves:

  • Short polka dot romper, Zara, $39.90
  • Monochrome beige lace adjustable strap camisole top, H&M,  $24.99
  • Beige flat front ankle length pants, H&M, $14.99
  • Rose smoke blazer, J.C. Penney, for $70
  • Yellow spaghetti strap long maxi dress, Forever 21, $29.90

Spring accessories:

  • Bucket hat, Urban Outfitters, $24
  • Quay Australia sunglasses, All In, $60
  • Sparkling fringe drip earrings, New York & Company, $14.99
  • Micro-sutton bag, MZ Wallace, $165
