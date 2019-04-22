Fresh-cut, loaded fries and mouthwatering empanadas with Mingo’s Latin Kitchen food truck

Posted 7:41 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, April 22, 2019

Nothing puts the ‘ooh’ in food truck like delicious French fries loaded with your favorite toppings or a mouthwatering Havana sandwich, which is why this Morning Dose food truck feature is undeniably in our top 10. Mingo’s Latin Kitchen joins us at CW39 Houston— serving up delicious brisket covered fries, empanadas and more!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.