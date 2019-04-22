The Art Spot: Neff Early Learning Center students present ‘Fire Tree’ and ‘Me as Picasso’

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at the Neff Early Learning Center in Houston ISD.

The creator of our first piece if Samantha Gomez, 7, and it's called "Fire Tree." The young artist — only in the fifth grade — was inspired by the famed painter Wassily Kandinsky. She said she used warm and cool colors to bring it to life.

The next peice is by Evelyn Wu, 6, and is called "Me As Picasso." She said her piece is about cracking faces with lots of colors and shapes.

