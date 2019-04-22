Am I having a panic attack? How to keep calm when crippling anxiety strikes

Posted 11:10 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, April 22, 2019

Dr. Liz talks with Morning Dose about recognizing the symptoms of panic attacks and how to regain control when overwhelming anxiety strikes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.