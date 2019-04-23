Black Restaurant Week: The restaurants, the roots— and it all started in Houston! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Restaurant Week is an interactive culinary celebration of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine— and it all started, right here, in Houston! Co-founder Warren Luckett joins us in the Morning Dose studio to talk about the inspiration behind the festival and what attendees can expect in 2019.

“For us, it was an opportunity to highlight an overlooked part of the culture, which is African-American,” Luckett said. “For too long, we’ve been the backbone of culinary culture in this country. We’ve really helped build the food scene here, so we wanted to have an opportunity to really highlight some of the traditions— some of the flavors, some of the food, some of the different people that have really made our food come to life.”

This year’s featured restaurants are among the best in the Houston food scene from Lucille’s, Alfreda’s Soul Food, Taste of Nigeria to Green Seed Vegan to Etta’s, The French Fry House and Burns Original BBQ. The festival also brings great catering services like family-ran Bennie Ferrell, one of the city’s longest standing catering services with 60 years in business, to the forefront.

Each restaurant will feature a discounted menu for mealtime and some happy hours, but what makes this festival a standout is the other activities that bring the community together for conversation. In Houston, food lovers and restaurateurs can attend Aroma: Chef Social and Panel Discussion; Power of the Palate, a bartending competition the freshest ingredients from Black-owned farms; and Nose: Culinary Showcase.

There’s also BRW bingo with prizes and additional deals and a food truck festival, Soundbites.

BRW runs from April 14 – 28 and travels to multiple cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Click here for more information about events and participating restaurants.