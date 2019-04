Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Earth Day! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating beautiful Mother Earth at Houston's 12-acre urban park, Discovery Green, with friends from the Citizens' Environment Coalition and the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition.

Join Maggie on this outdoor adventure as she cuts pollution by biking through the Downtown park, revisits the dos and don'ts of recycling and reunites with two of the cutest critters around— Trixie the Opossum and Iris the Owl!

