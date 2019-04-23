Six Houstonians killed in plane crash near Kerrville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Six Houston residents have been identified as victims in a fatal plane crash Monday morning just northwest of San Antonio in Kerrville, Texas.

The twin-engine plane, a Beechcraft B58, took off from the West Houston Airport and was headed for Kerrville Municipal Airport when it crashed a little before 9 a.m. just six miles from its destination.

All six people on board passed away. All of them were from Houston, according to investigators.

The victims included the plane's pilot Jeffrey Weiss, 65; and passengers Stuart Kensinger, Angela Kensinger, Mark Scioneaux, Scott Miller and Mark Tellepsen.

"Early this morning, about 10 till 9, a twin-engine plane crashed in Kerr County," DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno said. "There were six people on board including the pilot. All six are confirmed deceased at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation. Hopefully, they will be able to figure out what caused the plane to crash.