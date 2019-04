Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing art from students at the Neff Early Learning Center in Houston ISD.

First grader Camilia Pena, 7, is the creator of our newest featured titled "Camila Flying." The young artist said she cut out shapes to make the houses and windows and drew herself flying over the city.

Nice job, Camilia!