Eight Democratic presidential candidates to speak at ‘She the People’ forum at TSU

Eight Democratic presidential candidates are set to speak in Houston Wednesday afternoon as part of the She the People Presidential Forum.

The free event already has a waiting list. They’re expecting more than 1,000 people to attend the event at the Sawyer Auditorium at Texas Southern University.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Organizers are calling it the first ever presidential candidate forum focused on women of color.

Each candidate will appear on stage one-by-one for a seated conversation.

The organization will be livestreaming the discussion on the She the People Facebook page.

HERE'S WHO WILL BE THERE:

Sen. Cory Booker is currently a New Jersey senator that served as the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. One of the mottos of his campaign is “Where there is unity, there is strength.”

Julián Castro is from San Antonio and served as the mayor there before he became former President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been a U.S. Representative for Hawaii's second congressional district since 2013.

Sen. Kamala Harris has represented California since 2017. At a recent town hall meeting, Harris announced she fully supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump following the release of the Mueller Report.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a lawyer currently serving as senator from Minnesota. She said part of the reason she’s running is because she’s tired of divisive politics.

Beto O’Rourke is a politician many of us are already familiar with. Of course, he's from El Paso, Texas and has served as a U.S. representative for the state of Texas. He recently ran against Sen. Ted Cruz for senate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is well known as he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 and has served as a senator from Vermont for more than a decade. At a town hall meeting Monday, he made a statement a lot of people are talking about, saying he thinks incarcerated felons should be able to vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been Massachusetts senator since 2013 and is trying to appeal to Bernie Sander's campaign base with her college loan forgiveness proposal.