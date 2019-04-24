Kenny’s Girl, a local mom-and-son startup promoting Autism awareness with fashionable accessories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April is National Autism Month.

Did you know that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder? Owner Lisa Ulmar of Kenny's Girl shares how her accessories company is spreading awareness about autism.

Ulmar's 12-year-old son, Austin, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. Ulmar dedicated Kenny's Girls "All Things Autism" collection to her son — as a way for him to get involved in the business industry.

"He helps out with [Kenny's Girls "All Things Autism"]. He helps with packaging, invoices, he picks out beads. This is for him." Lisa Ulmar said.

Ulmar created a foundation for Autism caregivers, Kenny's Girl Cares, to show they are appreciated.