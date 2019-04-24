National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day: Maggie’s wrappin’ piggies at Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse in Sealy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day, and our inner child is starving! Whether you grew up on the perfectly-wrapped piglets from the freeze isle at the local grocery store or ate them homemade with love, there's no need to hold back Wednesday when digging into this buttery, classic childhood treat.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads to Sealy, Texas to perfect her pigs-in-a-blanket cooking skills with the wonderful team at the family-owned and operated Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse. In business for more than four decades, it couldn't be clearer why many people consider this smokehouse among the best.

Originating in El Campo, Texas, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the family's new store.

