Toast it Up: Check out Perry’s Steakhouse’s light wine pairings for the springtime

There's nothing like a great cup of wine or cocktail with a delicious, mouthwatering meal to end the day.

Perry's Steakhouse's Corporate Sommelier, Susi Zivanovic paired wines and cocktails with steak, seafood and the restaurants famous pork chop.

Take a look at Perry's Light Pairings for the Springtime options:

Perry’s famous Pork Chop Bites pairs well with their new Reserve Pinot Noir. Zivanovic suggests guests move away from the heavier red wines that you enjoyed all winter and toward lighter varietals like Pinot Noir. Diners can enjoy the Perry's 3-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special available for $34.95 on Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Perry’s new Aviation Spritz cocktail pairs well with Red Snapper Crudo, an Off-the-Menu special. Lighter style gins, such as an American gin, work well during the summer as they feature less juniper and more emphasis on notes of citrus. The citrus notes pair perfectly with light appetizers such as the snapper.

Zivanovic suggests enjoying Champagne or Champagne-based cocktails during warmer months. Surprisingly, champagne pairs wonderfully with steak.