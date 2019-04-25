Deliberations continue in AJ Armstrong capital murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Deliberations continued Thursday morning in the capital murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr., the local teen accused of killing his parents as the couple slept in the family's Bellaire home back in 2016.

At the time, Armstrong was only 16 years old.

The trial has been going on for most of the month, but closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday. Each side got to sum up their thoughts on the case and we heard from the defense first.

Armstrong's attorney, Rick De Toto said one problem with the case is confirmation bias. He said the Houston Police Department officers that responded to the crime scene made up their minds quickly that the teen had committed the murder and didn't truly consider other options.

Rick De Toto described Armstrong as a happy kid up until that time, saying that's inconsistent with the suspect murdering his parents. He admitted his client wasn't a perfect kid but added that there's no evidence he committed the crime.

"They're asking you to make that leap," De Toto said before the judge and jury. "Mr. Brewer is asking you to take the 16-year-old banter of knucklehead and jump over to being a capital murderer."

The prosecution then had their chance, saying there are enough uncontested facts in the case— Armstrong was the last person with the gun, four people were in the house, two died and one was asleep. He went on to say Armstrong is smart and a pathological liar. He said the teenager had no problem lying to his parents or the police.

"He told the police officers that he never touched the gun. Uncontested he lied," Harris County attorney John Brewer said. "Uncontested he told the police officers his friends came over. Lie. Uncontested he started to tell them that his friends wanted to see the gun fired. Lie."

The trial started at the beginning of this month; it's something that has had a lot of people's attention. Now, it's up to the jury.