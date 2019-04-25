It’s National Bring Your Child To Work Day! Olive Garden has a fun recipe for the little cook in your life 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Bring Your Child to Work Day! Morning Dose celebrates it with Mary Jackson with Olive Garden, Conroe location, along with our little sous chefs London and Taylor.

Guests can enjoy Olive Garden’s Early Dinner Duos, which features some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes starting at $8.99, when they come into the restaurant Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Signature dishes on this menu include Lasagna Classico, new Creamy Mushroom Ravioli, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, among others.