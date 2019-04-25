Houston Paul Mitchell students to hold ‘Glam Rock’ fashion show benefiting 8 charities this weekend  

Paul Mitchell the School Houston is a beautiful and fashionable stepping stone for students wanting to pursue a career in the beauty and fashion industry. The school gives away more than 1 million dollars in scholarships for dedicated students.

Instructors Alesha Horton and Albie Mendoza share how the school is hosting "Glam Rock Fashion Show" on April 28 at 4 p.m. to close out their fundraising season.

Here are the eight charities that Paul Mitchell the School Houston donates to every year: