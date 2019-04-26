Let’s get things rollin’ with U’Maki Sushi Burrito on Foodie Friday

Posted 12:17 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, April 26, 2019

It's Foodie Friday and we're rolling into the weekend with an innovative twist to a traditional Japanese cuisine — sushi.

Chief Marketing Officer, Marco Camacho and Area Manager Christina Bey with U'Maki Sushi Burrito rolled out some of the restaurant's signature dishes — Fat Boy Burrito, Wild Cajun Burrito, Deep Diver Bowl, Skinny Girl Bowl and U'Maki french fries.

U'Maki Sushi Burrito has two locations in the Greater-Houston area — near Louetta Road and Katy — with a 3rd location opening soon in Sugar Land.

