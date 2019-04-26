Let’s get things rollin’ with U’Maki Sushi Burrito on Foodie Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Foodie Friday and we're rolling into the weekend with an innovative twist to a traditional Japanese cuisine — sushi.

Chief Marketing Officer, Marco Camacho and Area Manager Christina Bey with U'Maki Sushi Burrito rolled out some of the restaurant's signature dishes — Fat Boy Burrito, Wild Cajun Burrito, Deep Diver Bowl, Skinny Girl Bowl and U'Maki french fries.

U'Maki Sushi Burrito has two locations in the Greater-Houston area — near Louetta Road and Katy — with a 3rd location opening soon in Sugar Land.