Emergency preparation supplies are tax-free in Texas this weekend

It’s a tax free weekend for all emergency-related supplies as we enter into the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. From April 27 – 29, Texas shoppers will have a chance to purchase certain items— all tax free!

Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter grabs a shopping cart and heads to Target for a closer look at what items should be at the top of your checklist and where you'll get the best savings.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management reminds residents this tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ends at midnight on Monday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you do not need an exemption certificate. “This is a great opportunity to stock up on items needed to be ready for the upcoming hurricane season or any other type of emergency,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Emergencies can happen at any time, so everyone must take action to prepare.” The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption: Less than $3,000 Portable generators Less than $300 Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters Less than $75 Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption: Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price