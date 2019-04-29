Katy ISD named ‘Best Communities for Music Education’

Tompkins High School Orchestra is our magnificent Monday morning muse! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is front and center learning about this awesome group of kids as Katy ISD celebrates being named Best Communities in Music Education.

