Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man is on the run and his father remains hospitalized Monday after the suspect was accused of running the victim over multiple times over the weekend outside a YMCA fitness center in northwest Harris County, according to the local sheriff's office.

Investigators said Devon Amos, 24, and his father got into a brawl about 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the D. Bradley Williams YMCA at Cypress Creek. We don't know what the fight was about, but at some point, the son reportedly got into his vehicle and struck the victim twice.

"The father collapsed to the ground," HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The son circled the parking lot at a pretty high rate of speed and struck the father a second time.”

Gonzalez said the suspect then drove off.

Man accused of hitting father twice with car during fight in YMCA parking lot in NW Harris County ⁦@CW39Houston⁩ https://t.co/AXlIBs18VD — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) April 29, 2019

Amos' car was later recovered not too far from the facility near FM 1960 and Tomball Parkway.

The victim, who has been identified as Cedrick Amos, 42, remains hospitalized in serious condition with head and shoulder injuries. But he is expected to survive, deputies said.

The YMCA of Greater Houston released the following statement following the incident:

“On Saturday, April 27, there was a family disturbance in the parking lot of the D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA location. Staff followed all emergency protocols and the police were immediately notified. Officers arrived on scene and took control of the situation. At no time were members or guests inside the building in danger.”

If you have any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, please call HCSO investigators or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).