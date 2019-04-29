Nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, NAMI, discusses upcoming walk this weekend

Posted 10:56 AM, April 29, 2019

Did you know that 1 in 5 american adults experience some form of mental illness every year? If you are dealing with a mental health issue, you are not walking alone.

National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Neal Sarahan, Interim Executive Director of NAMI Greater Houston, along with Lilian Frausto, health aider for the energy industry, share how NAMI has changed their lives as well as those closet to them.

NAMIWalks will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 8 a.m. at Sam Houston Park.

