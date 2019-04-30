51Fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails spices up our taste buds days before Cinco De Mayo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did someone say fiesta?!

Director of Operations Zaidi Syed and Chef Ramon Najera with 51Fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails share what dishes guests can expect at the restaurant ahead of their Cinco De Mayo Celebration.

The menu includes mexican street steak tacos, ultimate beef quesadilla, tex-mex guacamole — which contains corn, black beans, avocado, red jalapenos, lime juice, cilantro and monterey jack cheese — with tortilla chips.

51Fifteen offers globally inspired, locally minded cuisine created by Executive Chef Lulzim "Luigi" Shimaj and is located on the second floor of Saks Fifth Avenue in the Galleria. The restaurant features an artfully designed modern dining room, bar, semi-private lounge and private dining space along with Bar 12, a satellite cafe and bar.

51Fifteen is hosting a ladies night celebration on Thursday and "The Big Bash" on May 5 starting at 5 p.m.