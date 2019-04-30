How to get a flat tummy, higher metabolism with chest workouts for women

You don’t usually see many females lining up at the bench press! Personal trainer and nutrition expert Lindsey Day is here to break down why that needs to change. We’re talking about why chicks should work their chest muscles!

Ladies, listen up! Here’s why chicks should work chest!

Reason #1: Chest is one of your largest muscle groups. The more muscle you have, the faster your metabolism, the easier it is to get lean and drop belly fat!

YES! I’m telling you to work chest to get a flat tummy!

Reason #2: If you work your back, you HAVE to work your chest to keep things in balance and avoid injury.

Here’s a quick chest workout you can do at home with a set of dumbbells and a stepping stool.

Push-ups with your feet on the stepping stool. Keep your core tight and spine straight. Do as many as you can. Now grab your stepping stool and Dumbbells. We’re doing a bench press. Use your core to keep your body stable for this one. Bring those arms down all the way to get a good stretch. Breathe out as you push straight up! Finally, let’s do dumbbell flies. Make sure you’re activating your chest muscles. Start with the dumbbells straight over your head and bring your arms down so they are parallel with the floor. Keep your arms mostly straight with a slight bend in the elbows as you do this.

Rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit a total of 5 times. That’s a full workout!

