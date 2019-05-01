8th annual ‘Paint It Red’ charity fashion show benefiting American Heart Association this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to paint the town red!

The 8th annual Paint It Red charity fashion show benefiting the American Heart Association and the local non-profit Leading Ladies, a community service and leadership organization for high school students from all over the greater Houston area. Since its creation, the fashion show has given student designers a chance to showcase their work and gain audience exposure.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe walks the runway with the event organizers and designers ahead of the show, which will be held Sunday at Catalyst Houston from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and tickets.

