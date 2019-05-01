BARC Pet Walk, adoption event happening at Rice University this weekend…beware of the cuteness!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bark for BARC.

City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoptions Center, BARC is hosting its 4th annual BARK for BARC Pet Walk on Saturday, May 4 at Rice University.

President of the Houston BARC Foundation Katherine Thomasson along with Pet Walk Co-Chair Kiefer Forseth, Layla and Aria share extensive details about the paw-fect event.

Both Layla and Aria are up for adoption at BARC.

Guests can expect food trucks, face painters, dog agility demonstrations, local pet supply vendors, live music, an appearance by Astros pitcher and Honorary Chair, Lance McCullers and more.