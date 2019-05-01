Operation Kidsafe opens first local year-round center in Spring 

Posted 5:59 PM, May 1, 2019

Hey, parents want a FREE way to protect your kids? Operation Kidsafe has opened its first Houston area location in Spring, Texas! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe pays a visit to the new center and learns how this non-profit organization is keeping our little ones safe with its identification program.

