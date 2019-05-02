DASH Spring Market opens this weekend at Silver Street— and Maggie’s got your sneak peek preview! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the freshest season of the year continues, you may be looking for a dash of something new for your home, or garden— or maybe your wardrobe!

Maggie's latest adventure is a brisk shopping spree through opening day of the DASH Spring Market at Silver Street Students in west Houston.

DASH Spring Market is a curated shopping experience bringing the charm of round top antique markets and the chic treasures of mid-century modern, industrial, contemporary and retro/vintage collectors all into the cool vibe of an urban setting. During the showcase, shoppers can purchase everything from art, textiles, architectural elements, garden design, jewelry, collectibles, gifts and so on.

Maggie gets a sneak preview of the marketplace hosted by Design Art Style Home. During her visit she meets with the event organizers and a few fabulous vendors including My Drink Bomb and Two Tequila Sisters.

DASH Spring Market starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and will go well into the weekend.

Click here for more information on tickets.