Exhibit celebrating 1969 moon landing comes to Houston Museum of Natural Science

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the famous 1969 moon landing the Houston Museum of Natural Science is bringing us a gigantic, glowing moon— we wonder what's on the other side? Maggie heads to the museum to take a look!

The centerpiece of this exhibit created by artist Luke Jerram features 120 dpi detailed NASA images of the moon's surface, using projection mapping.

"Lunar features, such as Tycho, Apollo 11’s landing spot and even the elusive 'dark side of the moon' are displayed in stunning resolution on this unique sculpture. At an approximate 23 feet in diameter and an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each inch of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 42 feet of the moon’s surface," according to HMNS.

The exhibit is included with regular admission to the permanent exhibit halls and is located in the Alfred C. Glassell, Jr. Hall.

