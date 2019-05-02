KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Senior Systems Engineer to work in our Houston location.
The Senior Systems Engineer will be responsible for the day-to-day hands-on maintenance of the technical infrastructure at KIAH-TV in Houston, TX. This position is responsible for the integration, maintenance, operation, and support of broadcast and business information technology system. The position will also support broadcast software and hardware as well as traditional desktop and file and print services. He/she will respond quickly to provide technical support for news, sales, and other content production operations.
Responsibilities
- Provide technical support, maintenance, and upgrades across all IT based systems
- Administer servers, storage, networking, mobile devices, laptops, software and security updates
- Troubleshoot and repair computer hardware, software and peripherals, including network servers, storage, network operating systems, PC’s and PC applications, LAN cabling, system security and virus protection
- Support telecommunications systems including business telephone switches, PRI, VOIP, carrier ethernet, and other telecommunications technology
- Work closely and effectively with our key vendors on projects and support
- Work closely and effectively with our corporate IT and support teams
- Create and maintain wiring documentation, and system configuration documentation
- Maintain knowledge and stay current on technological advances including computer software and hardware, media and entertainment technologies, television broadcasting, studio production and workstation products
- Willing to train on IT and Broadcast system operation and maintenance to service all aspects of the television environment
- Provide support to our newsroom users and associated critical production systems
- Effectively communicate the status of problems, provide updates to progress on projects, and offer solutions to technical issues
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 6-10 years’ relevant IT/Engineering/Broadcasting experience
- Experience with Broadcast Automation, Graphics, Editors, Switchers, Routers, Audio Consoles, etc.
- Must have strong experience with Windows 2008-2012 Server, and Active Directory in a complex LAN and WAN computing environment. Support network security, network rights, naming standards, login scripts, and software upgrades
- Cisco certifications preferred
- Microsoft certifications preferred
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs., climb ladders and work on elevated surfaces, pull and install wiring, use hand and power tools, work on small components, and perform other physical tasks.
- Must be able to think on their feet, work well with others, and be a self-starter and a team player that is focused on quality customer service for internal customers.
- Strong organizational skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays
JOB ID: 2019-48865