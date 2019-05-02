KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Senior Systems Engineer to work in our Houston location.

The Senior Systems Engineer will be responsible for the day-to-day hands-on maintenance of the technical infrastructure at KIAH-TV in Houston, TX. This position is responsible for the integration, maintenance, operation, and support of broadcast and business information technology system. The position will also support broadcast software and hardware as well as traditional desktop and file and print services. He/she will respond quickly to provide technical support for news, sales, and other content production operations.