2019 Miss Houston, Miss Houston Teen share moments after winning the crown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 Miss Houston, Blaine Ochoa and Miss Houston Teen, Rita Goebel share moments after winning the crown.

Ochoa is very big on empowering women and sponsoring girls around the world. Not only is she an advertising account executive, Ochoa has her own beauty blog — Beauty with Blaine —and she wants to become a professional singer.

Goebel is an animal advocate and has 10 animals living with her at home. She is a cheerleader, girl scout — recently received her silver award — and is a high school senior.

Ochoa plans to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant in September and Goebel plans to compete in the Miss Texas Teen USA in November.