DeRay Davis talks friendship with John Singleton, appearance at Houston Improv and new projects

Actor and comedian DeRay Davis is no stranger to the laughs, whether he's hosting, acting or doing stand-up comedy.

Davis was born and raised on the south side of Chicago and transformed his rough upbringing, streetwise mentality, status as a working actor and fatherhood into a live tour that stays fresh and ever changing according to whatever is happening in his daily life.

He is known for being in television shows and movies such as "Barbershop," Ice Cube's "Hip Hop Squares," "Snowfall" and more. Davis plans to perform at the Houston Improv May 2 - 5.