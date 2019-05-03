Get exclusive Houston invites and perks with this new app!

By Anastasia Hansen

Y’all know I LOVE the city of Houston! And one of my missions through running this blog is to create an indispensable resource for Houston residents to learn about the hippest places in town. From trending restaurants and new fitness studios to cultural events and art installations, we provide inside tips for readers to fall in love with their hometown!

Thus, I am SUPER EXCITED to partner with Visit Houston and the Houston Insider program to empower Houstonians to be ambassadors for their hometown, fall in love with their city, know all the cool things it has to offer, and ignite their passion to explore.

Note: this post is sponsored by Visit Houston but all opinions are my own!

5 Reasons to Become a Houston Insider

The Houston Insider Program brought to you by Visit Houston is designed to educate, engage and excite Houstonians about what makes this city special.

Sneak Peaks & VIP Events. Once you complete the course, you’ll get on the Houston Insider email list and get special FOMO-worthy invites to sneak previews, networking opportunities, exclusive events and more! I took the quiz in April and have already been invited to a Farmer’s Market Tour, a Pitch-side party at the Houston Dynamo Game, Cultural Workshop at the Chinese Community Center, Premium Outlets Shoppping Excursion, and Speedzsports go-kart outing. Make friends! These events are intimate affairs that enable you to meet similar liked minded people who are passionate about Houston. Perfect for people who are new to the city and want to make friends as well as OG Houstonian’s who want to expand their network and hang out with super cool people! Access to special offers and promotions. The monthly newsletter is a curated resource with Houston deals, polls, giveaways, and more to anyone that is on the list. The app also provides links to the Houston Experience Marketplace where you can get deals on museums, brewery tours, improv shows and more. I know a lot about Houston and even I’ve found a few new things to take advantage of! Discover Houston secrets and be an ambassador for your friends. By participating in the program, you’ll become a resident expert on all things Houston and have the perfect excuse to see more of the city. During the course, you’ll learn about the different neighborhoods and fun facts about the city (did you know we have 165 golf courses?!?!) that you can brag your friends, as well as links to many travel articles where Houston has been cited as a bomb destination to visit! It’s free! Every single event that Visit Houston offers is free and there’s no charge for completing the program and getting on the list. To sign up, all you have to do is spend 15-20 min to take the quiz online or in the “Houston Insider” mobile app. Pick and choose the events you want to go to, and you’ll have awesome weekend plans lined up in no time!

How to Become a Houston Insider

To become a Houston Insider and get signed up for all the cool perks, all you have to do is complete the “Houston Insider” course. You can download the “Houston Insider” mobile app and take it on your phone, or take the course online. The quiz only took me about 20 minutes (and I was somewhat distracted at happy hour if you saw my Instagram LIVE). The course has 2-3 pages where you learn about cool things in Houston and then 1 quiz question. There’s about 10 quiz questions total interspersed throughout the course (again super easy to complete!!). The program is open to anyone and everyone who is passionate about Houston.

Once you complete the Houston Insider course and get your certification of completion!, you’re officially on the list!

If you can’t complete the quiz in one sitting, it’ll save your progress and you can always come back to it! I downloaded the app and what’s cool is there are fun reference material with fun facts that I can go back to for reference and easy access and sharing.

The program is open to all Houstonians. The focus is on showcasing what makes our city so great. We all live here, but most of us don’t know about everything the city offers. This program gives you the opportunity of experiencing Houston as a visitor would with all the benefits of being a local. While most of Insiders range from 21 – 45, Houstonians of all ages are encouraged to get involved! Brb sending this link to my mom right now because she always has FOMO when I do cool blog things without here. No she can be in the loop to 🙂

Click here to sign up for the Houston Insider program.

Comment below with any questions you have about the Houston Insider Program? Hope to see you at their next event!

[Original Article]