‘God’s Women Rock’ spreads awareness about human trafficking with weekend event

For over a decade, nearly 8,000 human trafficking cases have been reported in Texas. Orthopedic Surgeon, author and philanthropist Dr. Sonya Sloan has an upcoming event to help spread awareness on these numbers.

God's Women Rock is an 'out-of-the-box' worship party experience for women of all faiths with a focus on utilizing their impact on societal issues. This year's event focuses on bringing awareness to human trafficking with proceeds benefiting anti-human trafficking organizations. Ivy McGregor with the Bey Good Foundation and Gospel Singer Koryn Hawthorn will be featured at the event.

God's Women Rock will take place at The Luke Church on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m.