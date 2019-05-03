Wesley Jonathan shares how he’s giving back to actors at the 3rd Annual National Black Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Wesley Jonathan stopped by Morning Dose to share why it's so important to give back to upcoming actors.

Jonathan has played in numerous tv shows and movies such as Roll Bounce, Sister, Sister, The Soul Man, What I Like About You and more.

Jonathan will host an Acting Master Class at the 3rd Annual National Black Film Festival. The 4-day festival will feature workshops, panels, screening and more lead by film professionals from across the nation.

This years lineup includes actor Wesley Jonathan, director Trey Haley, casting director Natasha Ward just to name a few. Our 2019 festival will also feature a 3-day marketplace, monologue slam, the All Black Masquerade party and the NBFF 2019 Awards Show.

The NBFF was founded by film producer J.O. Malone with an initiative to build an enlightening platform for future filmmakers and actors. Another primary goal of the NBFF is to stimulate the production of more high quality films in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area-mapping the city as a major cinematic outlet. NBFF acts as a bridge to connect industries professionals and those upcoming together with 4-days of education, empowerment and entertainment.