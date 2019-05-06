Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella band director talks about working alongside superstar— plus, an epic Morning Dose performance!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine having the life-changing experience of performing alongside music legend Beyonce— but not only that! Imagine playing a key role in one of the megastar's most iconic performances.

Prairie View A&M University alumni and percussionist Larry Allen is the band director for Beyonce's 2018 Coachella debut and is featured in the newly released Netflix documentary about the history-making show, "Homecoming."

Allen is accompanied by the Billion Pair Sticks Club— which is comprised of members of the Prairie View McFuck Box, North Forest High School The Rock and the Lonestar Chopas percussion groups — for a grand performance on Morning Dose.

Plus, Sharron and Shannon get to show off their drum line moves.