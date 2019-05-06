Coordinator, Traffic

Overview

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Traffic Coordinator to work in our Houston location.

The Traffic Coordinator will be a dependable team player focused on log preparation and revenue maximization.

Responsibilities

  • Assist with daily inventory management
  • Enter program timings and check formatting
  • Process incoming commercial and paid programming instructions and digital files
  • Review spot placements for product and/or advertiser conflicts
  • Serve as a back-up to other Traffic positions
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 2-3 years’ traffic experience in electronic media
  • Wide Orbit experience preferred
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multi-task and meet daily deadlines
  • Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

JOB ID: 2019-49419

