Coordinator, Traffic

Overview
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Traffic Coordinator to work in our Houston location.
The Traffic Coordinator will be a dependable team player focused on log preparation and revenue maximization.
Responsibilities
- Assist with daily inventory management
- Enter program timings and check formatting
- Process incoming commercial and paid programming instructions and digital files
- Review spot placements for product and/or advertiser conflicts
- Serve as a back-up to other Traffic positions
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2-3 years’ traffic experience in electronic media
- Wide Orbit experience preferred
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to multi-task and meet daily deadlines
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
JOB ID: 2019-49419