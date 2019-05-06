How to help your child avoid summer learning loss— or the summer slide! 

Posted 12:52 PM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, May 6, 2019

In just a few weeks, school will be out and children will be home as districts throughout the state let out for summer vacation.

While parents will be balancing many of concerns— from keeping their child entertained to full-time childcare— few issues are more universal than summer learning loss or the summer slide.

Dr. Dameion Crook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy in Houston has a special message for parents looking to help their children retain all the skills and information learned during the school year.

