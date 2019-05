Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boy, does time go by fast! As we're quickly approaching summer vacation, thousands of students are also coming on graduation from elementary, middle and high school. This transition can be exciting, as well as tough on both kids and their families.

Dr. Dameion Crook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy in Houston has a special message for parents looking to help their children make a smooth transition from elementary to middle school and beyond.