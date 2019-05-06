Missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been removed from home after physical abuse allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch has been called in to help Houston police with their search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis after the child's step-father says she was kidnapped by three men after they knocked him unconscious Friday night.

On Monday, volunteers began a thorough search of the area around Greens Road and Highway 59, where her step-father, Darion Vence, told investigators the kidnapping took place.

Tim Miller, the founder of Texas Equusearch, has been helping people search for their missing loved ones for years and says cases involving children are especially tough.

“Of course, we believe in miracles and lets hope a miracle happens in this," Miller said. "Right now, it doesn’t look good, especially with the medical condition and some other things going on so, we got a little baby, these are tough.”

As for Maleah’s life at home before her disappearance, we now know that in August of 2018, Maleah and her brothers were placed with a relative following physical abuse allegations stemming from a head injury she had.

A judge ordered them to return home in February and called for CPS to check in with the family at least once a month.

The young girl has had several brain surgeries and Sgt. Holbrook with HPD says the latest surgery that happened just a couple of months ago was to help an injury heal. He also said the girl needed a lot of care and had been sick prior to her disappearance.

Vence told investigators he was on his way to IAH airport to pickup the children's mother around 9 p.m. Friday when he heard a popping noise and pulled over to check the tires. Maleah and Vence's toddler son were sitting in the backseat.

The father said a blue 2010 model Chevrolet pickup truck with a crew cab pulled up behind the family on the side of the road.

"[The vehicle] pulls up behind him; two Hispanic males get out— one of them makes a comment, saying Maleah looks very nice, very sweet. The other male hits Darion in the head. Darion loses consciousness," Sgt. Mark Holbrook said.

From there, the father claims he woke up in the back of their truck at some point. He reportedly told police he was in and out of consciousness until he came to around 6 p.m. Saturday near Highway 6 in Sugar Land. His son was still with him, but Maleah was gone.

Vence said he walked along the side of the road and tried to get help, but no one stopped. He ended up at Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. That's when he reported Maleah missing. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning.

Investigators said both Vence and his son were treated for their injuries before being released.

The car that Vence was driving, a 2011 silver Nissan Altima with temporary tags, is still missing. The car was was spotted on a traffic camera in Sugar Land around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police have spoken with Maleah's biological father, who is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child case should call HPD investigators at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

“I’d like to know if anyone has seen these people," Holbrook said. "I would love to know more about that. I’d love to know where this vehicle is because somebody drove it. Somebody’s got it and that vehicle could very well have a lot of evidence in it that I want."