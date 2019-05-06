‘Ride for Mental Health’ fundraiser benefiting Peace of Mind Foundation this weekend

HOUSTON — Nearly six million men are diagnosed with a mental health issue each year, and yet, many men have a tough time finding the help they need or the courage to speak out.

In honor of Mental Health Month, Peace of Mind is hosting a “Ride for Mental Health” to help bring attention to this and other important issues. The fundraiser, benefiting the Peace of Mind Foundation, will be held May 11. Riders will meet at the Gallery Furniture in north Houston along the North Freeway and ride the the store’s location in Richmond, Texas.

Peace of Mind Founder Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale shares tips on Morning Dose for helping the man in your life— whether it’s a parent, sibling, friend or romantic partner— feel comfortable talking about and focusing on positive mental health.

"Men in particular tend to be so much more stigmatized and tend to be the ones, speaking less and the one's feeling more shame when it comes to mental health," McIngvale said. "Most importantly, though, we tend to see suicide statistics and high rates with men and veterans in particular and it's our job to make them feel comfortable. And let them know a brain disease is no different than a body disorder. "

Mental health is a personal journey, but we can all help.

First, by normalizing conversations around men and mental health; educating the community at large about treatment options and creating safe spaces for men to talk about their mental health concerns.

"If they have a strong community of men around them who are willing to talk, it doesn't feel so scary to speak out," McIngvale said.