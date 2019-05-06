Step-father of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis claims he was knocked out during kidnapping, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are still searching for 4-year-old Maleah Davis after she was reported missing over the weekend from the northeast Harris County area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Darion Vence, the child's step-father, told investigators he was on his way to IAH airport to pickup the children's mother around 9 p.m. Friday when he heard a popping noise and pulled over to check the tires. Maleah and her younger brother, Courtland, were sitting in the backseat.

The father said a blue 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck pulled up behind the family on the side of the road.

"[The vehicle] pulls up behind him; two Hispanic males get out— one of them makes a comment, saying Maleah looks very nice, very sweet. The other male hits Darion in the head. Darion loses consciousness," Sgt. Mark Holbrook said.

From there, the father claims he woke up in the back of their truck at some point. He reportedly told police he was in and out of consciousness until he came through around 6 p.m. Saturday near Highway 6 in Sugar Land. His son was still with him, but Maleah was gone.

Vence said he walked along the side of the road and tried to get help, but no one stopped. He ended up at Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. That's when he reported Maleah missing, and an Amber Alert was issued.

Investigators said both Vence and his son were treated for their injuries before being released.

The step-father's car — 2011 Nissan Altima with temporary tags — is still missing but was spotted on traffic cameras in Sugar Land around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives said Maleah has undergone multiple brain surgeries, including a most recent one in March, and needs lots of care.

“I wouldn’t call her special needs, but she has needed a lot of care and she was sick this week, too,” Holbrook said.

Police have spoken with Meleah's biological father, who is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child case should call HPD investigators at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

“I’d like to know if anyone has seen these people," Holbrook said. "I would love to know more about that. I’d love to know where this vehicle is because somebody drove it. Somebody’s got it and that vehicle could very well have a lot of evidence in it that I want."