Crave Cupcake, Cakes and Confetti with Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll amaze the sweetest woman in your life 

Posted 10:18 AM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, May 7, 2019

Here's a gift idea for the sweetest woman in your life: cookies and cupcakes! Maggie slips into an apron and puts her baking skills to the test with Elizabeth Harrison Cooper, the co-owner of Crave Cupcakes, just in time for the Mother's Day weekend.

RELATED: Extra sprinkles! Icing tips from award-winning Crave Cupcakes bakery

Of course, taste is everything— but it's also all about presentation! Cake and Confetti blogger Meredith Staggers joins the party with great ideas for creating beautiful table decorations and plating that will leave any mother amazed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.