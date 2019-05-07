Crave Cupcake, Cakes and Confetti with Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll amaze the sweetest woman in your life 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a gift idea for the sweetest woman in your life: cookies and cupcakes! Maggie slips into an apron and puts her baking skills to the test with Elizabeth Harrison Cooper, the co-owner of Crave Cupcakes, just in time for the Mother's Day weekend.

Of course, taste is everything— but it's also all about presentation! Cake and Confetti blogger Meredith Staggers joins the party with great ideas for creating beautiful table decorations and plating that will leave any mother amazed.

