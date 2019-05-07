HISD elementary teacher recognized with alliantgroup award, cash prize for inspiring work in the classroom 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to developing a love of science, no age is too young!

alliantgroup has partner with Houston ISD to celebrate multiple amazing elementary science teachers who are using innovative teaching methods in their classrooms to inspire our future engineers, mathematicians, biologists, physicists and other STEM-related professionals.

Kindergarten teacher Deirdre Ricketts of Stevens Elementary School is the 2019 winner of the alliantgroup Houston ISD Elementary Teacher Award. Shortly after receiving the honor, Ricketts and alliantgroup Corporate Citizenship Director Casey Curry sat on the Morning Dose couch to discuss the importance of recognizing the district's most enthusiastic educators.

"It emphasizes the importance of elementary science in a world where we need STEM. In an economy, in a global economy, our pre-Kers that I'm teaching today 50 percent or more, their jobs will be science related," Ricketts said. "We need to start them early, teaching and learning science."

Based on client feedback, Curry said finding and retaining qualified technical talent has become one of the biggest concerns for the nation's top science and technology companies. Whether through complex projects or light-hearted games, great teachers like Ricketts are cultivating a lifelong interest in the various science fields within their students.

And with so many distractions, that in itself is a major achievement!

Ricketts was one of six regional finalists to receive a trophy, a cash reward of $1,250 along with an additional $500 for classroom supplies. Ricketts also got an extra grand prize of $3,500— plus another $500 to put toward their classroom —after being selected as the award winner.

"We want to reward not only the students, but it's important to reward these teachers and recognize them," Curry said. "Teachers give so much of themselves, and that's why the award is so important."